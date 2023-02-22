Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 3,884 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,884 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter worth about $400,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $116.53 on Wednesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $90.49 and a 12-month high of $132.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.53.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

