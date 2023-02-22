Kovack Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,306 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 46.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,198,000 after acquiring an additional 736,720 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 359.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,932,000 after acquiring an additional 721,600 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 240.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 940,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,479,000 after acquiring an additional 664,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 21.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,999,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,645,000 after acquiring an additional 527,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $169.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.34. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $201.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.57.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

