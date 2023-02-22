Kovack Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Cloudflare by 27.4% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 11,524 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Cloudflare by 7.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 103,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Cloudflare by 5.4% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 461.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,482,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,013,000 after purchasing an additional 10,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 15,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total value of $781,497.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,777,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $983,261.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,600.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 15,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total value of $781,497.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,777,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 475,494 shares of company stock worth $24,308,287. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cloudflare Trading Down 3.9 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.96.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $61.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.28. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.37 and a fifty-two week high of $132.45. The company has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.23 and a beta of 1.06.

About Cloudflare

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.