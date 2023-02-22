Aviva PLC Purchases 31,861 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,861 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.07% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $9,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,438 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 288,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,784,000 after acquiring an additional 13,608 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,739,000 after acquiring an additional 190,319 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 234.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 5.6 %

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $105.20 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.08 and a twelve month high of $119.90. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.12 and its 200 day moving average is $104.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

A number of research firms have commented on EXPD. Cowen lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.89.

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.