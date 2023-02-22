Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 41,861 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.06% of Genuine Parts worth $12,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $174.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.79 and a 200-day moving average of $168.12. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $115.63 and a twelve month high of $187.73. The firm has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 42.98%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

