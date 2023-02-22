Aviva PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,523 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.11% of Equitable worth $10,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Equitable by 109.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after purchasing an additional 118,874 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Equitable by 35.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Equitable in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Equitable by 2.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equitable by 6.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQH opened at $31.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.99. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.61 and a one year high of $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.44.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.26%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EQH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Equitable from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Equitable in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Equitable from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equitable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It offers investment management insights, expertise and innovations to drive better investment decisions and outcomes for clients and institutional investors worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions.

