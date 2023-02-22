Aviva PLC Has $10.16 Million Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,981 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.06% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $10,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LYV. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $421,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.67.

In other news, Director Jimmy Iovine purchased 13,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $75.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.22 and a beta of 1.29. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.05 and a 52-week high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.00.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

