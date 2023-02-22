Aviva PLC Has $10.86 Million Stock Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 539,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,910 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.09% of NortonLifeLock worth $10,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NLOK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,314,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,147,000 after buying an additional 1,344,188 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 15.0% in the second quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 19,204,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 6.8% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 12,996,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,409,000 after purchasing an additional 823,255 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 1.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,653,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,920,000 after purchasing an additional 129,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 8.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,184,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,644,000 after purchasing an additional 811,960 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NLOK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NortonLifeLock Price Performance

About NortonLifeLock

Shares of NLOK opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.86 and a 200-day moving average of $22.18. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $30.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.76.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

