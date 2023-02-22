Aviva PLC Sells 1,322 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Domino’s Pizza worth $10,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $350.23 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $299.41 and a one year high of $448.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $355.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.71.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total transaction of $85,870.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at $534,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BTIG Research raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $359.00 to $351.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $393.58.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

