Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,000 Shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 9.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 355,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,044,000 after buying an additional 29,839 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Shares of BUI opened at $22.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day moving average of $21.79. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $25.86.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It invests primarily in equity securities issued by companies that are engaged in the Utilities and Infrastructure business segments.

