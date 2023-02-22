Kovack Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,395 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $21.95 on Wednesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.87 and a 1 year high of $32.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.30%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $27,363.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,675.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $27,363.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,675.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $54,095.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,962,922.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,753 shares of company stock worth $112,544. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

