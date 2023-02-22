Kovack Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 8,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 target price on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.88.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $68.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.34. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $74.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,278 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

