Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $40,000 Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Waters were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waters alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $354.00.

Waters Stock Down 2.6 %

Waters stock opened at $320.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.05. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $337.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.23. The firm has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.86.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.10. Waters had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 175.08%. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total value of $354,447.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,842,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waters Profile

(Get Rating)

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.