FORA Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 5,751 Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Evergy by 227.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the second quarter worth $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the second quarter worth $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Motco raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 40.1% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of EVRG opened at $61.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.12 and a 52-week high of $73.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Evergy Company Profile

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVRG. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Evergy to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

