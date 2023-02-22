Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IPG. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 110,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 11,342 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 501,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,969,000 after buying an additional 113,728 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 411,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after buying an additional 107,619 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 314.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 73,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 55,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 925,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,694,000 after buying an additional 204,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $36.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.66. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $39.52.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America raised Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN), IPG DXTRA, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

