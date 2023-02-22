Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 3,246 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,246 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 377.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 169.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total transaction of $515,623.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,781.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHRW. Bank of America lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.81.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $99.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.60 and a twelve month high of $121.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.42%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

