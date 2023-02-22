UBS Oconnor LLC Purchases Shares of 23,941 Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMN. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 49.3% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EMN shares. Tudor Pickering raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Vertical Research lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.78.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $82.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.46. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $69.91 and a 52 week high of $122.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.78 and a 200 day moving average of $84.96.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 50.16%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Featured Stories

