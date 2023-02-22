Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 131 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 4.7% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 7.6% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 48.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.44.

Robert Half International Trading Down 3.0 %

Robert Half International stock opened at $79.98 on Wednesday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.40 and a 12 month high of $122.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.31.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Robert Half International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Featured Stories

