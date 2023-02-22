Veritable L.P. Has $529,000 Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Veritable L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,413,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,598 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 7,793.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 417,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,831,000 after acquiring an additional 412,271 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,400,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,399,000 after acquiring an additional 405,360 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 858.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 399,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,528,000 after acquiring an additional 357,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,601,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,028,000 after acquiring an additional 300,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.3 %

CHD opened at $83.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 49.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.01 and a 200-day moving average of $79.72. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.16 and a twelve month high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Argus lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.81.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

