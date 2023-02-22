Veritable L.P. Sells 1,821 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Veritable L.P. cut its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 259.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,020,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,033,000 after purchasing an additional 736,462 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 722.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 757,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,367,000 after buying an additional 665,100 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 278.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 815,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,531,000 after buying an additional 600,034 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,257,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 645,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,250,000 after buying an additional 345,001 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Insider Activity

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total transaction of $931,284.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,167 shares in the company, valued at $983,574.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 18,534 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $1,388,752.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $74.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total value of $931,284.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,893 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,011 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $77.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.90. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.