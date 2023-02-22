Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 2,955 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in DocuSign by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $59.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.32, a P/E/G ratio of 941.51 and a beta of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $123.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $645.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.07 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%. Research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DocuSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at $67,512,327.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,512,327.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $8,597,086.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,524,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,143,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Profile

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Further Reading

