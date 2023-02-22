Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stock Holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,228,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218,077 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.58% of SITE Centers worth $13,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in SITE Centers by 8.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in SITE Centers by 1.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 73,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SITE Centers by 4.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SITE Centers by 3.3% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 37,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SITE Centers by 0.9% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 150,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at SITE Centers

In other SITE Centers news, EVP John M. Cattonar sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $149,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,948.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SITE Centers Price Performance

SITE Centers Announces Dividend

SITC stock opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $17.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SITC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered SITE Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SITE Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.85.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

