Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Holdings Cut by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,874 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 96.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,882,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,660,000 after acquiring an additional 18,629,874 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,877,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,950,000 after purchasing an additional 7,836,906 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 214.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,398,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092,424 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Baker Hughes by 443.0% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 5,931,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,314,000 after buying an additional 4,838,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,088,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,103,000 after buying an additional 2,796,843 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 1.5 %

BKR stock opened at $30.13 on Wednesday. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The company has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of -50.22 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -126.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $33.30 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $303,454.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,839,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

See Also

