Pictet Asset Management SA Boosts Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,966 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.11% of Snap-on worth $11,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Snap-on by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Snap-on during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of SNA stock opened at $246.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $241.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.41. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $259.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.33. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total transaction of $90,111.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 8,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total transaction of $1,915,469.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,359,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 363 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total transaction of $90,111.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,988 shares of company stock worth $7,443,101. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNA. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.25.

Snap-on Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Featured Articles

