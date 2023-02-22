The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AES. CX Institutional bought a new stake in AES in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in AES in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AES during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of AES during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AES by 29.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $21,283,408.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,285,504 shares in the company, valued at $36,546,878.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AES shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on AES to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on AES from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

AES opened at $25.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a $0.1659 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is -140.42%.

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

