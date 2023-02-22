Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 24,103 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $13,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trimble by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,575,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,989,305,000 after purchasing an additional 342,426 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,485,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $514,041,000 after acquiring an additional 229,255 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,494,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $243,923,000 after acquiring an additional 118,318 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,083,486 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $221,611,000 after acquiring an additional 25,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,273,802 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $189,586,000 after acquiring an additional 65,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Trimble from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Trimble from $86.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Trimble from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $53.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.59. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $74.87.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

