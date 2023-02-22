Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 166.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,096,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 684,559 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of AES worth $24,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of AES in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AES in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AES in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AES by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of AES by 285.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AES. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AES from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on AES from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AES presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

AES Trading Down 2.5 %

AES Increases Dividend

AES opened at $25.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.93. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a $0.1659 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. AES’s payout ratio is presently -140.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $21,283,408.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,285,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,546,878.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About AES

(Get Rating)

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

Featured Articles

