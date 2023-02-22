Shell Asset Management Co. Has $649,000 Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,876 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $358,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,489 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,060,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $750,000.

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 38,237 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $128.62 per share, for a total transaction of $4,918,042.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,507,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,729,697.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 38,237 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $128.62 per share, for a total transaction of $4,918,042.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,507,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,729,697.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total value of $87,533.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,257.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on NSIT shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Insight Enterprises from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $128.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.54. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.61. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.11 and a 52-week high of $132.04.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.40. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

