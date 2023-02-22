Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,066 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 270.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on PEAK shares. Evercore ISI raised Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.18.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 2.0 %

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $25.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $35.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.88.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.42). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $524.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $25,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,295.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

