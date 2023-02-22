Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 7,391 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,391 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in AES were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AES. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AES during the third quarter worth about $1,133,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AES by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,450,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,391,000 after purchasing an additional 32,536 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of AES in the third quarter valued at $1,005,000. Adams Wealth Management lifted its position in AES by 8.6% in the third quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 30,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in AES by 158.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 89,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 55,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

AES Price Performance

Shares of AES stock opened at $25.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.49. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of -54.40, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.93. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29.

AES Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a $0.1659 dividend. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. AES’s payout ratio is -140.42%.

AES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AES from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Argus upped their price objective on AES from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on AES to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at AES

In related news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $21,283,408.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,285,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,546,878.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

AES Profile

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

