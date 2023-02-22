Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 2,894 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,894 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.12% of Cboe Global Markets worth $15,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 37.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $364,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,230 shares in the company, valued at $925,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.25.

Shares of BATS:CBOE opened at $128.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.22 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

