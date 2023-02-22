Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,082,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 386,571 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $36,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 96,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 419.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 419,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,007,000 after purchasing an additional 338,875 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 8.9% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 62.1% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 227,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,695,000 after purchasing an additional 87,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 138,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at $11,300,453.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

KHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $39.87 on Wednesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.73 and a twelve month high of $44.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.49 and its 200 day moving average is $38.28.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 83.77%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

See Also

