1,171 Shares in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Bought by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,229,000. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in Humana in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,929,000. AXA S.A. increased its stake in Humana by 10.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 96,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,763,000 after purchasing an additional 9,380 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Humana Trading Down 1.3 %
NYSE HUM opened at $503.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.72. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $408.20 and a 52-week high of $571.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $499.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $507.34.
Humana Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently commented on HUM. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $575.00 to $652.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.94.
Insider Transactions at Humana
In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $7,525,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,028 shares in the company, valued at $21,086,288.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $7,525,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,028 shares in the company, valued at $21,086,288.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total transaction of $3,723,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,895,015.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,635 shares of company stock valued at $11,565,286 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Humana
Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.
