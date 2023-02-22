Quantitative Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Wealth raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 38.1% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $100.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.41 and its 200 day moving average is $94.27. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.09 and a fifty-two week high of $106.93.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

