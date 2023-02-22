Quantitative Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) by 65.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,299 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 133,496 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GAP were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in GAP by 208.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in GAP by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in GAP by 34.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in GAP by 14.2% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of GAP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $90,217.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,413.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GPS stock opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. The Gap, Inc. has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.94.

Several research firms have issued reports on GPS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on GAP from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on GAP from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group lowered GAP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of GAP from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

