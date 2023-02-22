Quantitative Investment Management LLC Sells 17,511 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 17,511 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.3% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.7% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 17.6% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $112.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $141.26.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $94.50 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,216 shares of company stock worth $1,010,950 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.