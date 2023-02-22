Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 195,503 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 560,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 195,503 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.05% of General Electric worth $34,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 195,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,441,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 17.2% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 25.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE GE opened at $82.26 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $84.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,066.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GE. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

Featured Articles

