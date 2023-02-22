Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $38 Million Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,993 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.05% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $37,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 260.3% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $4,963,000. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 103.8% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 130,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,221,000 after acquiring an additional 66,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $850.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $803.19.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3 %

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $169,822.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,878. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.04, for a total value of $769,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,979,634.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total value of $169,822.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,555 shares of company stock valued at $20,640,437. 8.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $746.52 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $800.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $734.84 and a 200-day moving average of $712.58. The company has a market capitalization of $81.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The company’s revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $23.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Further Reading

