Quantitative Investment Management LLC Sells 137,066 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 91.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,254 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 137,066 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 2,345.9% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
eBay Stock Performance
Shares of eBay stock opened at $47.89 on Wednesday. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $35.92 and a one year high of $60.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.74 and its 200 day moving average is $43.68.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About eBay
eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.
