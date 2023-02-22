Quantitative Investment Management LLC Sells 137,066 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 91.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,254 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 137,066 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 2,345.9% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of eBay stock opened at $47.89 on Wednesday. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $35.92 and a one year high of $60.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.74 and its 200 day moving average is $43.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About eBay

Several analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Benchmark dropped their price objective on eBay from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.26.

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.