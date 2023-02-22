Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 489,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $36,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 10,213 shares of company stock worth $1,007,992 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $94.94 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22. The company has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.75.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LYB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.47.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

