Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Decreases Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200,810 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.08% of Ecolab worth $32,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 1,406.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 39.8% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $158.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.88 and its 200 day moving average is $153.18. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $185.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.99.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ECL. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.13.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

