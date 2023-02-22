Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $33.30 Million Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 121.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 38,790 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $33,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 4,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth $524,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 9.6% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOC. Cowen lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $508.13.

Insider Activity

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.7 %

In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at $11,343,924.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,395.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $473.95 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $384.84 and a 1 year high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $72.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $486.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $497.16.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.89 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.