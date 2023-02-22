Quantitative Investment Management LLC Sells 6,212 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 63.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,212 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,544,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,780,863,000 after acquiring an additional 146,785 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,747,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $537,746,000 after purchasing an additional 157,091 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,784,000 after purchasing an additional 32,366 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 9.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,336,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,744,000 after buying an additional 210,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 12.2% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,022,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,064,000 after buying an additional 220,394 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $158.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.99. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $185.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.88 and its 200 day moving average is $153.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.13.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.