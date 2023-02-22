Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 211,100 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 934.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 233,700 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 211,100 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $38,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 16.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 251,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,453,000 after purchasing an additional 34,718 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,030,116 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $536,126,000 after acquiring an additional 606,893 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $763,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,801 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,473. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LNG stock opened at $143.88 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.35. The firm has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.35%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.08.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

