Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 14,400 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.09% of Monster Beverage worth $39,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 311.4% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.29.

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $1,255,259.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,520.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MNST stock opened at $102.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.25. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $71.78 and a 12-month high of $105.45. The firm has a market cap of $53.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

