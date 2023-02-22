United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,940 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $41,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. S&T Bank PA boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 4,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.0% during the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 1,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $197.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.48.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS opened at $178.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $180.72 and a 200-day moving average of $180.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $223.97. The company has a market cap of $154.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The firm had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.