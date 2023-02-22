Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $43.20 Million Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,370 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.17% of PPG Industries worth $43,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 8,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 45.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 2.6% in the third quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 4.9% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,866,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at $23,866,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PPG Industries Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $126.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.06 and a 52-week high of $149.82.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 57.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PPG. Citigroup reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 22nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas cut PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $128.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.55.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Featured Stories

