Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 404,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,380 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.16% of Nucor worth $43,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Nucor by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 305.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 20,683 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Nucor by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 104,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,903,000 after buying an additional 39,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at $13,195,822.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $404,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,809 shares in the company, valued at $17,082,440.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,195,822.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,034,130. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nucor Stock Down 2.7 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NUE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.44.

Nucor stock opened at $163.54 on Wednesday. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.71. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 7.10%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

