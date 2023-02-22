Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 21,688 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115,213 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 21,688 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $43,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 25.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 728.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in ServiceNow by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.52, for a total transaction of $1,030,365.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,409.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total transaction of $2,554,266.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,600 shares in the company, valued at $11,842,506. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.52, for a total value of $1,030,365.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,409.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,313 shares of company stock worth $30,355,027. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServiceNow Stock Down 1.6 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Capital One Financial began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.47.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $431.86 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $601.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $421.99 and a 200-day moving average of $417.31. The company has a market capitalization of $87.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Read More

