Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 88,598 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $44,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.5% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 19.4% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 444,181 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,165,000 after purchasing an additional 72,200 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $789,000. Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 908,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,733,000 after acquiring an additional 15,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 32.5% during the third quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 23,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $196.76 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $131.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.09.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.38.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Articles

